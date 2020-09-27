Advertisement

Hundreds gather for prayer march in Branson

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

A little over 100 people marched the streets of Branson Saturday for one reason, prayer.

“I saw that Franklin Graham is having one in Washington D.C. and I thought we needed one here in Branson as well,” said Organizer Gena Hedgpeth.

Organizer Gena Hedgpeth said the purpose is to pray over the community and the nation.

“With everything going on in the world right now there’s so much and we’re just crying out to God to heal our land. We’re wanting to see lives changed, unity and all of the division to go," said Hedgpeth.

The march was a little over five miles and they took the scenic route. Walking down the Branson Strip, Main Street and the Landing.

“We’re going to stop five times between here and the landing and have pastor led prayer over specific topics," said Hedgpeth.

Pamela Thomas is a resident here in Branson and said it was a wonderful site seeing all of the people marching through her community.

“I think it’s the best thing that’s happened. We need more people to get out and participate," said Pamela Thomas.

Hedgpeth said the event was strictly prayer nothing political.

“I wanted to do this because I wanted to march across our entire town. We’re praying for everybody. We’re praying for all of our leaders, locally. We’re praying for everything all around the world. For revival," said Hedgpeth.

They prayed over local law enforcement once they hit their last stop.

If you weren’t able to walk the whole route they provided a shuttle service.

