Josh Hawley calls on Democrats to refrain from attacks on Judge Barrett’s religion in letter to Chuck Schumer

FILE - In this June 16, 2020 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks on on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Hawley on Thursday, July 16, 2020, urged Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis' elected prosecutor, accusing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of abusing her power in her investigation of a white couple who wielded guns while defending their home during a protest. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are being investigated by Gardner's office for the incident on June 28 when several hundred protesters marched by their $1.15 million mansion. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hours after Amy Coney Barrett’s formal nomination for Supreme Court Justice, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In the letter, Hawley asks Schumer and Democrats to refrain from personal attacks of Judge Barrett based on her “Christian faith.”

Hawley specifically cites an instance regarding Barrett’s faith during her nomination hearing for the Seventh Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2017. He says Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told the nominee during a hearing, “The dogma lives loudly within you,” claiming it was “a clear and condescending disparagement of Judge Barrett’s Catholicism.”

The letter, in part, reads:

“There is a long history of anti-Catholic hatred by some in this country, and a growing tide of anti-religious animus on the Left now, and I hope you and your colleagues will not play any further part in it."

“These attacks and insinuations remain disgusting. Religious bigotry has no place in the United States Senate. I ask that you and all your colleagues reject your past acts of intolerance, and commit to considering Judge Barrett’s nomination on the merits of her qualifications, not by slandering her faith—and the faith of millions of Americans.”

