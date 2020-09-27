Advertisement

Missouri governor, first lady ‘proceeding’ to host fall festival next weekend, 10 days after positive COVID-19 tests

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri first lady Teresa Parson announced she and Gov. Mike Parson are moving forward with plans to host a Fall Festival at the Governor’s Mansion next weekend.

The event, currently scheduled for Oct. 3, would come 10 days after both the governor and first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Teresa Parson said she and the governor would be “proceeding with this event” and shared the following message via Twitter:

On Thursday, Gov. Parson’s office said the governor and first lady would remain isolated for 10 days.

If the fall festival happens, it would come at the end of a 10-day quarantine window, the minimum recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Teresa Parson says the event is currently scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. In the past, festivities have included several vendors, children’s activities and bluegrass musical entertainment.

