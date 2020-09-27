Missouri governor, first lady ‘proceeding’ to host fall festival next weekend, 10 days after positive COVID-19 tests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri first lady Teresa Parson announced she and Gov. Mike Parson are moving forward with plans to host a Fall Festival at the Governor’s Mansion next weekend.

The event, currently scheduled for Oct. 3, would come 10 days after both the governor and first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Teresa Parson said she and the governor would be “proceeding with this event” and shared the following message via Twitter:

➖WE WILL BE PROCEEDING WITH THIS EVENT➖



Come enjoy the outdoor activities and the beautiful fall decorations!#ParsonFamilyFallFest #FallFest2020 https://t.co/cxYKxAG2FE — First Lady Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) September 25, 2020

On Thursday, Gov. Parson’s office said the governor and first lady would remain isolated for 10 days.

If the fall festival happens, it would come at the end of a 10-day quarantine window, the minimum recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Teresa Parson says the event is currently scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. In the past, festivities have included several vendors, children’s activities and bluegrass musical entertainment.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.