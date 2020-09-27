Advertisement

Missouri State Capitol dome, Governor’s Mansion to be lit red to honor fallen firefighters

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Sunday, the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine red in honor of fallen firefighters during National Fire Prevention Week.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced both buildings would be lit red at night from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

“As part of Missouri’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters commemoration, we proudly honor firefighters who gave their life in service to their community. The sacrifices they made, and that firefighters everywhere continue to make, will never be forgotten,” Governor Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women are facing across the country, we must also remember the importance of fire safety and understand that fire prevention is a job for all.”

The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up at sunset on Sept. 27 and remain lit until sunrise each day through the morning of Oct. 3. The color red was chosen to represent firefighters across the state and nation.

The state will hold its own virtual memorial service for Missouri’s fallen firefighters on October 11.

“We will also honor Missouri’s fallen firefighters on Sunday, October 11 with a virtual ceremony from Missouri’s Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Lighting the Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion red is a fitting tribute to their sacrifices and reminds the public of the importance of fire safety in everything we do throughout the year.”

