ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield-area leaders discuss Halloween costume safety tips

(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween is about one month away, and parents might already be looking to buy costumes for their kids. There are certain things parents should look to avoid when they go shopping.

The Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters says long costumes may be more hazardous than you think. Not only can they pose a trip hazard, but also a fire hazard.

“It allows that material to stick out farther, so if they do come in contact with a flame or it could melt without them even knowing that it’s happening," Peters says.

Peters says to check the tags of a costume before you buy it and try to buy one that specifically says it’s flame resistant. Cotton and synthetic materials can be more flammable.

“Whenever you’re shopping, maybe you can open it up or see on the outside of the package," Peters says. "It should say that it’s flame resistant.”

Costumes with flame resistant fabrics like polyester or nylon are recommended.

“That way if they did come in contact with something that it wouldn’t ignite and burn easily," Peters says.

Health officials want people to stay safe while celebrating the holiday and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask while trick-or-treating. A Halloween costume mask doesn’t count because it usually has an open mouth or nose.

“If you do choose to wear a Halloween mask over that face covering, make sure that you can breathe easily and if you are having trouble breathing, definitely just remove that Halloween mask," Cara Erwin, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says.

No matter what your kids wear, Peters says you should go over safety precautions before heading out.

“Review stop, drop and roll with your kids before they go out," Peters says. "It’s something good to go over just to be on the safe side in case that does happen. homeowners on the other side of that, if you’ve got Jack-o-lanterns and things like that, put a battery operated candle in it instead of an actual open flame.”

Peters also recommends bringing a flash light or glow-sticks with you when you go trick-or-treating at night so you can be easily seen. People on the road should be aware of trick-or-treaters and drive more carefully.

Peters also wants homeowners to keep in mind that decorations can also be highly flammable and to make sure they’re kept away from open flames.

