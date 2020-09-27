Advertisement

Racing to raise money for Springfield police officer Mark Priebe

Benefit race for SPD officer Mark Priebe.
Benefit race for SPD officer Mark Priebe.(KY3)
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A benefit run for Springfield police officer Mark Priebe is coming to Republic.

Police say Priebe was purposefully hit by a car in front of police headquarters back in June.

He had a spinal injury and was paralyzed.

All proceeds will go to help pay for medical expenses in his recovery.

The Priebe Strong 1062 Race will include a family mile walk/run, a 5K, 10K and half marathon option.

A close friend of Officer Priebe’s family says she got the idea to put on a race during a jog the day after the incident.

“As I was stomping up the hills, I just had a realization that I was able to move my body while Mark was in the hospital, so to speak. And I just got the idea ‘well maybe I’ll do a run or a half marathon in honor of him.’ And then I started thinking ‘well if I could do that then maybe there are others that’d like to join us.’ So, that’s kind of where the whole idea of this race came from,” said Anne Buchanan.

She figured a lot of people would be interested in joining her, so she reached out to a professional racing company to help. The same morning Buchanan had the idea, the race director with Heartland Racing Co. was also wanting to put something together in Priebe’s honor.

“I wished I could so something to help them out - to put something on to benefit Mark and his family. And I didn’t know anyone in SPD. I didn’t know who I could get in contact with. And I kind of just forgot about it. And that night Anne gave me a call and left me a voicemail. And I was like ‘oh my gosh, that is just such a God thing really!’ I was like ‘that is insane!’ It was incredible timing. It was the same day I had thought about it that morning. So, we started putting it together. It’s just kind of grown into a huge thing and we’re super excited about it,” said Keaton Garrett, race director.

The race is Saturday morning, October 24th.

You can register for the race at heartlandracingco.com.

