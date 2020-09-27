Report: Missouri State ranks among top universities for students with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report recognizes Missouri State as one of the top colleges for students with disabilities.

National publication College Magazine ranked Missouri State ninth in its “Top 10 Universities for Students with Disabilities 2020” report.

The publication ranked schools based on certain criteria for inclusion. If a university matched a certain level, a corresponding number of points were awarded.

According to a news release from Missouri State, efforts to serve students with disabilities include accessibility boot camps from the Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning , graduate assistants leading events such as Disability Equity Week, and leaders for the council take steps to make their own areas more inclusive.

Missouri State leaders say the university has also taken steps to train faculty and staff in document accessibility.

“President Smart’s communications are now accessible,” MSU’s Disability Resource Center Director Justin Lozano said. “I believe he went through our training.”

College Magazine also recently recognized Missouri State for its Diversity and Inclusion Plan.

