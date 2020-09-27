Advertisement

Report: Missouri State ranks among top universities for students with disabilities

Missouri State University
Missouri State University(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report recognizes Missouri State as one of the top colleges for students with disabilities.

National publication College Magazine ranked Missouri State ninth in its “Top 10 Universities for Students with Disabilities 2020” report.

The publication ranked schools based on certain criteria for inclusion. If a university matched a certain level, a corresponding number of points were awarded.

According to a news release from Missouri State, efforts to serve students with disabilities include accessibility boot camps from the Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning, graduate assistants leading events such as Disability Equity Week, and leaders for the council take steps to make their own areas more inclusive.

Missouri State leaders say the university has also taken steps to train faculty and staff in document accessibility.

“President Smart’s communications are now accessible,” MSU’s Disability Resource Center Director Justin Lozano said. “I believe he went through our training.”

College Magazine also recently recognized Missouri State for its Diversity and Inclusion Plan.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms through tonight

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Stormy tonight with chilly temps moving in

Local

Three rescued after boat stuck in fast-moving current in Osage Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Several agencies worked together in a water rescue Saturday afternoon in Osage Beach.

Local

Josh Hawley calls on Democrats to refrain from attacks on Judge Barrett’s religion in letter to Chuck Schumer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Hours after Amy Coney Barrett’s formal nomination for Supreme Court Justice, Hawley wrote a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Local

Two officers suffer minor injuries in shootout in Peculiar, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers from Peculiar were injured during a shootout with a man on a road Saturday night.

Latest News

National

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation.

News

Route 66 Record Show returns to the Ozarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
The Route 66 Record Show is held twice a year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic scratched that record, but it didn't stop the music.

News

Missouri State Capitol dome, Governor’s Mansion to be lit red to honor fallen firefighters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Starting Sunday, the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine red in honor of fallen firefighters during National Fire Prevention Week.

News

Racing to raise money for Springfield police officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The race is Saturday morning, October 24th. You can register at heartlandracingco.com.

News

WANTED: Douglas County, Mo. authorities look for man wanted for questioning in homicide case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
William Wolfe Junior, 54, is known to be violent, according to police.

News

First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Finally, a break in the drought for the Ozarks. Up to an inch of rain is possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.