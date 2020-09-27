Route 66 Record Show returns to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Route 66 Record Show has made its way back, despite the pandemic. Bringing a tangible feel to music and vinyl collectors across the Ozarks, organizers have implemented precautionary measures to ensure the largest record show in Southwest Missouri could continue safely.

Robert Thompson is a co-host and organizer of the Route 66 Record Show. He said they are doing everything to ensure this is a sound event.

Following city guidelines, there will be mandatory masks worn at all times during the show. He said they would also be selling masks for those who need one for $2. There will be hand sanitizing stations and signage throughout to encourage social distancing. However, Thompson said it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve made all the efforts that we can to try and social distance everyone, that includes the vendors. The tables aren’t going to be right up next to each other; they’re going to be spread out. Which will hopefully give the shoppers room to come in and be able to shop safely.”

Thompson said no matter the changes; it is still the same show, passion, and atmosphere.

With more than 20 vendors, thousands of records, and vinyl, shoppers will be able to buy, trade, or sell, while enjoying the passion of it all.

The show is Sunday, September 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Relics Events Center. $5 admission and masks are required.

