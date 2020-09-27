Advertisement

Route 66 Record Show returns to the Ozarks

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Route 66 Record Show has made its way back, despite the pandemic. Bringing a tangible feel to music and vinyl collectors across the Ozarks, organizers have implemented precautionary measures to ensure the largest record show in Southwest Missouri could continue safely.

Robert Thompson is a co-host and organizer of the Route 66 Record Show. He said they are doing everything to ensure this is a sound event.

Following city guidelines, there will be mandatory masks worn at all times during the show. He said they would also be selling masks for those who need one for $2. There will be hand sanitizing stations and signage throughout to encourage social distancing. However, Thompson said it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve made all the efforts that we can to try and social distance everyone, that includes the vendors. The tables aren’t going to be right up next to each other; they’re going to be spread out. Which will hopefully give the shoppers room to come in and be able to shop safely.”

Thompson said no matter the changes; it is still the same show, passion, and atmosphere.

With more than 20 vendors, thousands of records, and vinyl, shoppers will be able to buy, trade, or sell, while enjoying the passion of it all.

The show is Sunday, September 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Relics Events Center. $5 admission and masks are required.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation.

News

Missouri State Capitol dome, Governor’s Mansion to be lit red to honor fallen firefighters

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Starting Sunday, the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine red in honor of fallen firefighters during National Fire Prevention Week.

News

Racing to raise money for Springfield police officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The race is Saturday morning, October 24th. You can register at heartlandracingco.com.

News

WANTED: Douglas County, Mo. authorities look for man wanted for questioning in homicide case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
William Wolfe Junior, 54, is known to be violent, according to police.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Finally, a break in the drought for the Ozarks. Up to an inch of rain is possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

First Alert Weather: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Hudson, Central Arkansas rally, beat Missouri St.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The teams play again in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 10.

News

Hundreds gather for prayer march in Branson

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Organizers said the event was strictly prayer and nothing political.

News

Trump 2020 rally, Black Lives Matter protest draw crowds Saturday in Springfield

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A few intersections in Springfield drew some crowds today during separate rallies, one in support of President Donald Trump and another protesting police brutality.

Sports

Missouri drops season opener 38-19 to No. 2 Alabama in Drinkwitz’s coaching debut

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 2 Alabama began its Southeastern Conference-only schedule with a 38-19 romp over rebuilding Missouri on Saturday night.