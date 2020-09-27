Advertisement

Three rescued after boat stuck in fast-moving current in Osage Beach

Several agencies worked together in a water rescue Saturday afternoon in Osage Beach.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Several agencies worked together in a water rescue Saturday afternoon in Osage Beach.

A boat with three people onboard got stuck in a fast-moving current with a high chance of flipping over entirely. Crews responded to the Lock and Dam on the Osage River.

Fire and rescue workers were able to get all three people off the boat safely by propelling down on ropes. No one suffered any injuries.

The Osage Fire Protection District responded with boats and personnel with assistance from the Westphalia Fire District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division.

“We would like to thank our partner agencies to also include Osage Ambulance District and Cole County Emergency Medical Services for their assistance in this incident and would like to remind the boating public of the dangers involved in navigating unfamiliar waters and to ensure personal floatation devices are easily accessible in the event of an emergency,” said the Osage Fire Protection District on the rescue.

