Trump 2020 rally, Black Lives Matter protest draw crowds Saturday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A few intersections in Springfield drew some crowds today during separate rallies; one in support of President Donald Trump, another protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

A handful of people were at the corner of Glenstone and Sunshine to show support for President Trump, while others took to Glenstone and Battlefield for a Black Lives Matter protest later in the afternoon. Both events were about an hour apart.

The rally to back President Trump, which started earlier in the afternoon, brought a crowd of several people waving flags and chants of “Four More Years" and “Make America Great Again."

“I’m here 100 percent to support law enforcement, not only throughout the whole country but here," one Trump supporter named Wes said. “And I know that Donald Trump supports our law enforcement.”

Wes said he has a son in law enforcement. Because of that he did not want to share his last name. He said he worries about the safety of his son and other officers across the country just like him everyday.

“Law enforcement officials throughout the whole country, let alone Springfield, work in positions that are here to protect our community," he said. “They go out there and put their lives on the line."

Wes said he also feels like sometimes they are underappreciated.

“We had an officer killed here in Springfield not too long ago," he said. “I would’ve loved to have seen the support from the entire community for the loss of that individual’s life.”

And as the father of someone in law enforcement, he said he understands the sacrifices they make.

”They don’t have the highest paying jobs," Wes said. “They go to college, get degrees and yet they want to serve their community. And I feel that I need to be out here to show that support.”

Just a little ways down the street others said something a bit different.

“Well I think it’s absolutely imperative that we stand with our colored brothers and sisters together because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter," protester Austin Saylor said. “White silence is violence.”

By Battlefield Mall, protesters chanted for justice of Breanna Taylor and others. They also cheered “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

Saylor said he has not always been active in the fight for justice. But after a year filled with new names and new stories, he now feels obligated.

”Hearing all of these different things, I didn’t really do this until I’d say the beginning of the year when I saw how big of a deal it was and how we need to be here for them," he said.

He said he believes the country still has some progress to make.

“The United States was founded on the doctrine that all men are created equal,” Saylor said. " And you know as times go by, it’s the 21st century, and it’s still rough."

Both events lasted a few hours.

