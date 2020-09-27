Advertisement

Two officers suffer minor injuries in shootout in Peculiar, Mo.

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
PECULIAR, Mo. (AP) - Two police officers from Peculiar were injured during a shootout with a man on a road Saturday night.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from a hospital after the encounter, said Maj. Kevin Tieman, spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was not injured.

The officers were responding to a report of a man with a shotgun on a road in Peculiar. At some point, the officers and the man exchanged gunfire.

Tieman says negotiators talked to the man as he stood on the road for about two hours before he was taken into custody and then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No further details were immediately released.

Peculiar is about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) south of Kansas City.

