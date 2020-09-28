Advertisement

Conservatory of the Ozarks contemplates future, closes amid pandemic

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the past five years, the Conservatory of the Ozarks has been a second home for Kayla Modrell.

“I’ve just been writing songs ever since I was little. I’ve had a love for singing and piano. I just wanted to learn more and she’s really helped me," said student Kayla Modrell.

Modrell has been working with director Heather Leverich who started this business back in 2008.

“It was just me in a room in a church," said Conservatory of the Ozarks’ director, Heather Leverich.

Since then, it has evolved to a studio for music, art and drama with around 20 teachers and 200 students.

“We started the beginning of this year great suddenly in April for the first time I ever remember there was no calls from anybody," said Leverich.

Leverich said since then she’s lost around 100 students.

“They’re afraid to come to lessons because they don’t want to be exposed to COVID. Other people lost their jobs or their parents lost their jobs," said Leverich.

She said recently she applied for the Cares Act Relief Funding but was denied because local media outlets reported her business was closing.

“We would love to stay open if we had funding," said Leverich.

I reached out to the Greene County Grant Administrator, Lyle Foster and he said businesses that are closing can not receive federal funding.

“They didn’t call to confirm that we were definitely closing," said Leverich.

Now Leverich is weighing out her options on what to do next and for Modrell she said she’s not giving up on her teacher.

“I’m going to continue doing voice lessons. I’m going to go to her house. She’s definitely made this a great studio for singing but I know that she’s a great teacher,” said Modrell.

Leverich said this tough time shows her that you don’t need a fancy studio to produce music as long as you have your instruments you’ll survive.

“When you see all of your work just falling apart all the work you’ve done. Just to see that what you’re doing does matters to people. That really means a lot,” said Leverich.

Leverich said she did receive funding from the Paycheck Protection Program. A GoFundMe page has been setup to help keep the conservatory open.

If it does close, it will be the fourth music school in Springfield to close their doors this year.

