Advertisement

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.
Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.(Source: Lori Yielding, KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - Families around the world have found ways to work around coronavirus-related restrictions at hospitals. One Texas father and his teenage son are staying close through dance, as the boy receives chemotherapy.

Dance moves like Chuck Yielding’s are usually inspired by loud music, but for the Texas father, acknowledgment from his 14-year-old son, Aiden Yielding, is all he really needs.

“We get out here and just try to communicate the best we can,” Chuck Yielding said.

Aiden is receiving chemo treatment for leukemia at a Fort Worth hospital. Because of COVID-19 rules, only one parent is allowed inside, and since Aiden’s mom, Lori Yielding, works at the hospital, she was the clear choice.

But his father was determined he wouldn’t be far away.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside.

“Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit and let him know he’s not alone. We’re with him,” Chuck Yielding said.

When he can muster enough strength, Aiden dances, too, mirroring his father’s disco moves from three stories up.

“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. It cheers me up sometimes,” Aiden said. “It makes me feel like he is there, you know? And he’s just a funny guy.”

Lori Yielding loves to see the routine between her husband and son, saying it proves just how important family is during these tough times.

“Family is everything. Togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together and a whole family as a unit, you find ways that you can,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Together we stand’: Couple married 70 years battles COVID-19 side by side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KNXV Staff
The two ended up in the same hospital room after they tested positive for the coronavirus a day apart.

National

Ariz. couple hospitalized day apart after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Married for 70 years, the two are fighting the virus side by side from the same hospital room.

National

Trump calls NYT tax returns report 'fake news'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The New York Times says President Donald Trump paid no federal taxes in 10 of 15 years, starting in 2000, because he reported losing significantly more money than he made.

National

NBA Finals set: LeBron, Lakers will meet Butler, Heat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The matchup is now set, with the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers emerging as the last two teams standing in the chase to be crowned champions of the most tumultuous season in NBA history.

Latest News

Sports

Reid, Harbaugh bring mutual respect into Monday night clash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This will be the sixth meeting between Reid and Harbaugh.

National

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him.

Sports

Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Busch ended an 0-for-21 losing streak at Las Vegas with good timing and then three tremendous restarts. He entered the race 12th in the standings and in danger of elimination from title contention, but the victory earned him an automatic berth into the next round.

Local

Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail after assaulting a jailer.

News

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 12% increase in traffic fatalities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 709 fatal accidents so far this year, and the majority of the people killed weren't wearing seatbelts.

National

Trump ex-campaign boss hospitalized amid threat to harm self

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida police and campaign officials say President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale has been hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself.