Advertisement

Deadline for CARE Act grant approaches for small business relief

Left over grant money will be sent back to Washington.
Greene County has $35 million to give to small businesses who have felt the impact of the Coronavirus.
Greene County has $35 million to give to small businesses who have felt the impact of the Coronavirus.(Michael Van Schoik)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County has $35 million to give to small businesses who have felt the impact of the Coronavirus.

The CARES Act grant deadline is this Wednesday at midnight.

The paperwork required takes around 20 minutes to fill out which means you can fill it out on the day of the deadline.

Around 300 applications have come through so far. The grant can help with a variety of expenses.

Businesses can use the money to help pay rent or to upgrade technology.

“Our desire is to get all these funds out to local people in need," said Matt Morrow, President of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. "If we get to the end of the year [and] all these funds haven’t been distributed they just all go back to Washington D.C. and that’s the one place we can agree that they won’t do any help at all.”

It’s worth at least filling out an application or looking at the sorts of assistance it can offer.

“People think they are not eligible. Sometimes because they got the PPE fund sometimes because some well meaning person told them they’re not eligible," said Lyle Foster, CARES Act Fund administrator at the Chamber of Commerce.

“One of the criteria that is important to mention is the business has to have 80 or less employees,” he adds. "We are aiming this at the small businesses in our community and in our county. Many of those businesses that had to be shut down by the stay at home order or just have been really impacted. So this is to provide some relief for them.”

Even if you received funds from previous CARES Acts or grants you can still apply. The only exception would be you can’t apply for funds for the same thing you received grant money for again.

To apply click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men from Iowa are in serious condition after a crash on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
It took about 20 minutes to get two drivers and a passenger removed from the wreckage of a crash on I-44.

Sports

Reid, Harbaugh bring mutual respect into Monday night clash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This will be the sixth meeting between Reid and Harbaugh.

National

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him.

Sports

Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Busch ended an 0-for-21 losing streak at Las Vegas with good timing and then three tremendous restarts. He entered the race 12th in the standings and in danger of elimination from title contention, but the victory earned him an automatic berth into the next round.

Latest News

Local

Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail after assaulting a jailer.

News

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 12% increase in traffic fatalities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 709 fatal accidents so far this year, and the majority of the people killed weren't wearing seatbelts.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield-area leaders discuss Halloween costume safety tips

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Halloween’s about a month away and parents might already be looking to buy costumes for their kids. There are certain things parents should look to avoid when they go shopping.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield-area leaders discuss Halloween costume safety tips

Updated: 9 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Ashes of traveler’s husband stolen in car break-in at Springfield hotel

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
An Arizona woman stopped at a Springfield hotel on her way to moving her mother-in-law to New York; when she woke up Saturday morning, several items were missing. But a few items were more cherished than any of the rest.

Weather

STORMY SUNDAY: Viewers around the Ozarks share videos, photos of severe storms; some damages reported

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Severe storms made way to the Ozarks for the first time in several weeks.