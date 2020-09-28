Deadline for CARE Act grant approaches for small business relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County has $35 million to give to small businesses who have felt the impact of the Coronavirus.

The CARES Act grant deadline is this Wednesday at midnight.

The paperwork required takes around 20 minutes to fill out which means you can fill it out on the day of the deadline.

Around 300 applications have come through so far. The grant can help with a variety of expenses.

Businesses can use the money to help pay rent or to upgrade technology.

“Our desire is to get all these funds out to local people in need," said Matt Morrow, President of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. "If we get to the end of the year [and] all these funds haven’t been distributed they just all go back to Washington D.C. and that’s the one place we can agree that they won’t do any help at all.”

It’s worth at least filling out an application or looking at the sorts of assistance it can offer.

“People think they are not eligible. Sometimes because they got the PPE fund sometimes because some well meaning person told them they’re not eligible," said Lyle Foster, CARES Act Fund administrator at the Chamber of Commerce.

“One of the criteria that is important to mention is the business has to have 80 or less employees,” he adds. "We are aiming this at the small businesses in our community and in our county. Many of those businesses that had to be shut down by the stay at home order or just have been really impacted. So this is to provide some relief for them.”

Even if you received funds from previous CARES Acts or grants you can still apply. The only exception would be you can’t apply for funds for the same thing you received grant money for again.

To apply click HERE.

