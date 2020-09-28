Advertisement

Family connections help Greenfield find volleyball success

Greenfield Volleyball
Greenfield Volleyball(KY3)
By Mark Spillane
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you watch Greenfield volleyball play, the teamwork just looks natural.

“It helps to feel like you know where they’re going to be,” said Greenfield junior Jodie Lewis.

“She reads my mind a lot, honestly, and puts the set perfectly,” said Greenfield senior Morgan Wright about her younger sister, Marlie.

That connection is no surprise when you look at the Lady Wildcats roster and see three different sets of sisters.

To see the full story, click here!

