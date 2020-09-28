Gov. Parson shares update on his health, first lady as both continue quarantine from COVID-19 tests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Less than a week since testing positive for COVID-19, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is doing fine and his wife Teresa is improving.

Gov. Parson shared an update Monday in a Facebook video.

The governor provided an update from outside the mansion, saying he was taking in a little fresh air and planning to walk around the building.

Parson says his wife rested over the weekend and is a little fatigued, but improving after mild symptoms last week.

Gov. Parson says he has a “pretty busy day” working from the Governor’s Mansion. He is expected to deliver a virtual COVID-19 briefing Wednesday on his Facebook page.

The governor and first lady remain isolated and expected to quarantine until at least Oct. 3, according to his office.

