Iowa man killed in a motorcycle crash in Lebanon, Mo.

Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Police say James Jantz, 42, of LeClaire, Iowa was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

The investigation found that Jantz was traveling westbound on Elm Street when he lost control of his bike as he was rounding the corner at the Millcreek Road intersection. Jantz drove onto a parking lot and went airborne into a building.

Police say speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Nobody else was hurt.

