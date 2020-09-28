Iowa man killed in a motorcycle crash in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Police say James Jantz, 42, of LeClaire, Iowa was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

The investigation found that Jantz was traveling westbound on Elm Street when he lost control of his bike as he was rounding the corner at the Millcreek Road intersection. Jantz drove onto a parking lot and went airborne into a building.

Police say speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Nobody else was hurt.

