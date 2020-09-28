Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: what happens now for this wayward pig found loose in Springfield

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, an update on a wayward pig, finally caught by Springfield animal control, and what happens now.

Technically, you’re not allowed to own a pig within Springfield city limits, so it’s unlikely the pig’s owner is going to come forward. That means Honeybun, as she’s now named, is looking for a rescue to take her in, in the short term.

“We do have some rescue groups that will try to find homes for them. We have a couple of individuals that we know outside of city limits that will take them. So we’ve got different avenues for him to go, just a matter of finding someone who has room for him right now.”

Honeybun has her own little area right now at the animal control shelter. They finally caught her after numerous sightings were reported over the past two months.

They think she’s pretty young and isn’t done growing so she could wind up around 100 pounds.

Since she’s been on the run for awhile, he’s a little skittish and scared but he is friendly and loves to get pets and attention. And of course, food and treats. Once she goes to rescue, Honeybun will then be put up for adoption.

“Our closest rescue partner that’s usually able to help is C.A.R.E., Castaway Animal Rescue Effort. There are plenty of other rescues like that, but I know they already have quite a few pigs they’re trying to find homes for so it would be good idea to go to their website and apply for adoption.”

C.A.R.E.
Animal control

If you’d like to track her progress or are interested in adopting Honeybun, click the links to animal control or C.A.R.E.'s websites.

