Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him.

Police say the incident unfolded late Saturday night when the suspect came into the lobby and quickly got into an altercation with the officer. A watch commander heard the noise, saw the man had grabbed the officer’s gun and opened fire at him.

The unidentified suspect ran out and got into a vehicle. Officers stopped him a short distance away and arrested him. Police say the suspect wasn’t wounded while the officer suffered bumps and bruises.

