Springfield has long-term plan to meet federal disability guidelines for sidewalks and ramps

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Friday, we brought you a story on Audrey Webb, a 35 year-old with ALS who took us on a tour to show all the obstacles she faced in trying to travel around Springfield in her wheelchair.

With many sidewalks in the area torn-up for construction-related projects, Webb was very frustrated because she would often have to turn around and try to find alternate ways to her home because simply going around the sidewalk barriers was not possible.

She also showed us her daily struggles from narrow pathways across bridges to car drivers almost running over her at crosswalks. She also had problems at some crosswalks reaching the buttons that inform you when it’s safe to cross because her wheelchair was stuck between the raised-concrete islands and her arms couldn’t reach the pole where the button was mounted.

“It’s the Queen City of inaccessibility,” Webb said of her frustrations in trying to get around.

The city of Springfield does have a department devoted to improving the city’s access for those with disabilities and Dawne Gardner oversees it as the Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator.

Since the federal government passed the ADA in 1990, cities all across the country have been struggling to find the funding and worker availability to get the needed improvements done.

But at least they know they are falling short.

On Springfield’s ADA website in the opening paragraph there’s the admission that “much of the city’s older infrastructure is not compliant by today’s standards”.

“Cities are very far behind," Gardner said. "Now that we’ve realized through education that we haven’t done what we’ve needed to do in the past we are ramping up and trying to get there as soon as we can.”

That’s why the city of Springfield put together an ADA Transition Plan to determine and fix the problems. In 2017 contractors hired by the city used an ATV mounted with computers to collect data on the city’s 640 miles of sidewalks and found that only about 40 percent were in the “good-to-very good” category that is the city’s goal for all its sidewalks. The results also showed that 32 percent of the sidewalks were “marginal-to-very poor.”

Of the over 10,000 curbside ramps, only 30 percent were compliant with existing ADA standards and another 10 percent compliant with older standards.

With that information in hand the ADA Transformation Plan calls for $30 million to be spent over the next 16 years to bring all sidewalks and ramps into compliance using money from two capital improvement sales taxes and the transportation fund.

The project will not be fully completed until 2036.

“I personally am just asking for any patience that they have and just know that we as a city are working diligently to catch up and get where we need to be," Gardner said of the project’s long run.

And even though the city accessed all the sidewalks and ramps in 2017, Gardner said she wants to hear from people who have any complaints about accessibility, even those construction projects where there should be proper signage and traffic control.

“Communication with the public is important to me," Gardner said. "Projects blocking the sidewalk should have traffic control. If there are vehicles parked over the sidewalk and there isn’t anything notifying that the sidewalks are closed I want to know about that. Even during construction if they see something, I would rather know than people just assume that we do know. I want to be notified if someone cannot reach a pedestrian signal. That is something that we can probably fix pretty quickly. "

As funding becomes available the city is also looking to convert more of the standard pedestrian signals into those that additionally provide audio instructions as well.

Gardner also said her department has an advocate board that includes members of the general public and anyone is encouraged to contact her office if they’d like to be a part of that board.

Here’s the contact information provided by the ADA department:

We encourage the public to contact the City to report any sidewalk condition, maintenance or safety issue. Please call 864-1010, email city@springfieldmo.gov or submit a service request at springfieldmo.gov or through our mobile app. We rely on the public to help us locate and address issues quickly.

The public can also visit the ADA section of our website to connect with our ADA Coordinator, report an accessibility issue and learn more about the City’s ADA Transition Plan.

