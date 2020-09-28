Advertisement

Springfield police announce arrests of convicted felon, hostage suspect

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department reports multiple arrests over the past week, one involving a wanted convicted felon and another involving a hostage suspect.

Raymond Gardner, a wanted convicted felon, was arrested Sept. 24 as officers attempted a traffic stop. Police spotted a white 2004 Dodge Ram truck checked in with plates to a different vehicle leading to Gardner’s arrest.

Police say Gardner pulled into a nearby parking lot and tried to escaped from officers. Once arrested, police discovered he had stolen several items, including credit cards and IDs of different people, along with narcotics and weapons in the truck.

One day before, Sept. 23, Springfield officers responded to a hostage situation after a call that a man was holding his girlfriend hostage and threatening to shoot her or anyone who came to help.

The department’s special response team responded and made contact with the man and his girlfriend, who then came out of the apartment without incident, police say. After searching the apartment with consent, officers found multiple firearms inside the home.

Police say Jesse Barrett, was arrested and subsequently charged by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Little Rock teachers won’t show up for in-person classes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Little Rock teachers won’t show up for in-person classes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in schools, the head of the local teachers union said Sunday.

Local

THE LATEST: Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail after assaulting a jailer.

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals: Top moments in the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
With a regular season unlike any other in the books, here’s a look back at ten feats, milestones and moments that pushed the Cardinals to postseason in the pandemic-shortened campaign.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: what happens now for this wayward pig found loose in Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
The black potbelly pig was picked up by animal control after being loose for a couple of months.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals: 2020 Regular Season

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Jury finds self-proclaimed white nationalist guilty of rape threat to wife of Missouri man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal jury on Monday found a self-proclaimed white nationalist who rose to prominence during a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, guilty of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group he felt was harassing and bullying him.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler with some windy conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
A refreshingly cool day

Local

Missouri fall firearms turkey season starts Oct. 1; MDC expects challenging season

Updated: 2 hours ago
MDC fall firearms turkey season runs Oct. 1-31.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sweet Potato Hummus with Kale Pesto

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
A healthy dip to give your immune system a boost.

News

Iowa man killed in a motorcycle crash in Lebanon, Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Lebanon Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash