Springfield police announce arrests of convicted felon, hostage suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department reports multiple arrests over the past week, one involving a wanted convicted felon and another involving a hostage suspect.

Raymond Gardner, a wanted convicted felon, was arrested Sept. 24 as officers attempted a traffic stop. Police spotted a white 2004 Dodge Ram truck checked in with plates to a different vehicle leading to Gardner’s arrest.

Police say Gardner pulled into a nearby parking lot and tried to escaped from officers. Once arrested, police discovered he had stolen several items, including credit cards and IDs of different people, along with narcotics and weapons in the truck.

One day before, Sept. 23, Springfield officers responded to a hostage situation after a call that a man was holding his girlfriend hostage and threatening to shoot her or anyone who came to help.

The department’s special response team responded and made contact with the man and his girlfriend, who then came out of the apartment without incident, police say. After searching the apartment with consent, officers found multiple firearms inside the home.

Police say Jesse Barrett, was arrested and subsequently charged by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.