Springfield to hold community testing event for COVID-19 in early October

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield will hold a drive-thru, community testing event for COVID-19 in early October, state leaders announced Monday.

The event will stretch two days at 2nd Baptist Church in Springfield, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Testing will be offered at the church from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 2 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.

For more information and to learn how to register, CLICK HERE.

