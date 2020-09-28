Springfield to hold community testing event for COVID-19 in early October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield will hold a drive-thru, community testing event for COVID-19 in early October, state leaders announced Monday.

The event will stretch two days at 2nd Baptist Church in Springfield, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Testing will be offered at the church from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 2 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.

For more information and to learn how to register, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.