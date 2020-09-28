Advertisement

STORMY SUNDAY: Viewers around the Ozarks share videos, photos of severe storms; some damages reported

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms made way to the Ozarks for the first time in several weeks.

The National Weather Service briefly issued thunderstorm warnings for some counties in the Ozarks, including Taney, Christian, Douglas and Ozark counties.

In Reeds Spring, viewer Korrie Rantz submitted a photo of lightning striking from a distance. She says lightning and heavy winds impacted the area around 6 p.m.

Stormy Sunday in Reeds Spring, Missouri.
Stormy Sunday in Reeds Spring, Missouri.(Korrie Rantz)

In Springfield, viewer Michele Hutsell submitted a Ring video (attached above) of heavy winds near her home on Walnut Street. She says some of the roofing peeled back and some blew some items, but reports no major damage.

In Laclede County, the National Weather Service reports seven homes had some shingle damage from afternoon storms, while others had some carport damage. The National Weather Service reports one local store had half of a new roof taken off.

Have any photos of storm damage in your area? Send them to news@ky3.com or on the KY3 News and Weather Apps.

