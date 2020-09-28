TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sweet Potato Hummus with Kale Pesto

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Sweet Potato Hummus with Kale Pesto

Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Yields: 3 cups

Ingredients:

2 medium sweet potatoes

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons tahini

2 cloves garlic

1 lemon (juice and zest)

1 (15 oz.) can of chickpeas, drained

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

Kale Pesto:

1 ¾ cups chopped kale

¼ cup fresh basil

½ cup olive oil

1 lemon (juice and zest)

¼ cup walnut pieces

¼ teaspoon salt

Suggested for serving:

Broccoli, Cauliflower, Endive, Sweet peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots, Radishes, Sugar snap peas

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Cut the sweet potatoes in half, place on a baking sheet and bake until soft, about 35-45 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Scoop out the flesh of the sweet potatoes and add to the bowl of a food processor. Add the olive oil, tahini, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice. Process on high until smooth.

Add the chickpeas, salt and spices. Process on high until well blended, scrape down the sides if needed, and then process again on high for 5-10 minutes, until very smooth. Taste and add more salt, if preferred.

For the kale pesto:

Combine all of the ingredients in the clean bowl of a food processor and pulse until smooth, about 1-2 minutes. After cooled, scoop the sweet potato hummus into a serving bowl. Top with desired amount of kale pesto and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with vegetables for dipping.

Nutrition Information: Calories 164kcal, Total fat 6g, Sodium 116mg, Potassium 286mg, Total carbohydrate 23g, Dietary fiber 4g, Protein 5g

