‘Together we stand’: Couple married 70 years battles COVID-19 side by side

By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (KNXV) - An Arizona couple, both positive for coronavirus, is fighting side by side in the same hospital room. Since their hospitalizations, they are feeling a lot better.

Dorothy and Howard Smith, 88 and 89, were hospitalized with coronavirus a day apart in Sun City West, Arizona. Married since 1950, the two are always together.

“He sleeps with my hand in his hand all night long, facing me in the bed, holding my hand. He wants to hold my hand. He’s a hand-holder. He’s a lover,” Dorothy said.

Dorothy and Howard Smith, 88 and 89, met when they were in their teens and started dating in high school. They got married on July 22, 1950, and they’re just as in love today as they were back then.(Source: Smith Family, KNXV via CNN)

Dorothy had trouble breathing, and Howard had a bad cough. They’re both doing a lot better.

“That’s how we got in the same room, which was unheard of. Nobody had ever heard of that. So, we’ve been side by side,” Dorothy said.

The two met when they were in their teens and started dating in high school.

“He said, ‘Would you go to the senior prom with me?’ I looked at him and said, ‘I wouldn’t go with you if you were the last boy in the world.’ That was a challenge for him,” Dorothy said.

They got married on July 22, 1950, and Dorothy says they’re just as in love today as they were back then. It hasn’t all been perfect. They’ve had rough times and health issues, but Dorothy says they got through it.

“He loves me, oh my goodness. He tells me that 1,000 times a day, how much he loves me. How he wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for me, he’d be dead. He gives me credit for keeping him alive all these years, so I appreciate that,” she said.

