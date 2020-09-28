Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol and Shannon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail after assaulting a jailer.

Authorities provided photos of the suspects, but did not identify either one.

The suspects left left in a white Chevrolet Colorado with a tool box in the back around 3 p.m. Sunday. MSHP says they traveled eastbound out of Eminence.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Missouri Highway Patrol or Shannon County Sheriff’s Office.

