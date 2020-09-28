Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol and Shannon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail after assaulting a jailer.
Authorities provided photos of the suspects, but did not identify either one.
The suspects left left in a white Chevrolet Colorado with a tool box in the back around 3 p.m. Sunday. MSHP says they traveled eastbound out of Eminence.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Missouri Highway Patrol or Shannon County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.