Two men from Iowa are in serious condition after a crash on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.

Courtesy: Doolittle Protection Fire District
Courtesy: Doolittle Protection Fire District(KYTV)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEAR ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol says two men from Des Moines, IA are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-44 Sunday night.

The patrol says the men’s pickup was stopped in the left eastbound lane after an unknown vehicle hit the truck at the 182 mile marker. The driver of an SUV then hit the pickup.

The Doolittle Fire Protection District says it took about 20 minutes to get everyone out of the wreckage.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

The patrol hasn’t said if they found the driver of the vehicle that hit the pickup truck first.

