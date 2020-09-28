Woman, accused of supplying fentanyl, charged in Camden County overdose death

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces criminal charges in a Camden County woman’s overdose death last year.

Kendra M. Ryder, accused of supplying fentanyl that led to the death, was recently charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond has been denied by courts.

Ryder is accused in the death of Carlie M. Srejma, which authorities say happened on June 29, 2019, in Lake Ozark.

Detectives investigated the case for a nearly a whole year, then identified Ryder as the source and supplier of the fentanyl used during Srejma’s overdose, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

In September 2020, this case was presented to the Camden County Prosecutors office, leading to Ryder’s current charges.

Ryder is currently serving eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on felony charges for distribution of a controlled substance.

Ryder is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

