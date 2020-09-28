Advertisement

Woman, accused of supplying fentanyl, charged in Camden County overdose death

Camden County detectives investigate a June 2019 overdose death.
Camden County detectives investigate a June 2019 overdose death.(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces criminal charges in a Camden County woman’s overdose death last year.

Kendra M. Ryder, accused of supplying fentanyl that led to the death, was recently charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond has been denied by courts.

Ryder is accused in the death of Carlie M. Srejma, which authorities say happened on June 29, 2019, in Lake Ozark.

Detectives investigated the case for a nearly a whole year, then identified Ryder as the source and supplier of the fentanyl used during Srejma’s overdose, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

In September 2020, this case was presented to the Camden County Prosecutors office, leading to Ryder’s current charges.

Ryder is currently serving eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on felony charges for distribution of a controlled substance.

Ryder is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield has long-term plan to meet federal disability guidelines for sidewalks and ramps

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
On Friday we told you about the problems those with wheelchairs have in getting around Springfield. The city says it is aware of those problems and has a long-term project called the ADA Transition Plan that will fix all the sidewalks and ramps that don't meet federal accessibility requirements by 2036.

News

Springfield has long-term plan to meet federal disability guidelines for sidewalks and ramps

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Missouri libraries work to expand internet access to communities during pandemic with help from grant money

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Nearly $1 million has been given in grants to libraries across Missouri through grants.

News

Missouri libraries work to expand internet access to communities during pandemic with help from grant money

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Local

THE LATEST: Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail after assaulting a jailer.

Latest News

News

Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Universities in Springfield write joint letter, asking city leaders to extend mask mandate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Presidents and chancellors from four universities and colleges in Springfield are asking city leaders to extend its mask mandate.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases; Arkansas adds 800+ new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Springfield to hold community testing event for COVID-19 in early October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield will hold a drive-thru, community testing event for COVID-19 in early October, state leaders announced Monday.

Local

WATCH LIVE: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. provides live update on the COVID-19 response.