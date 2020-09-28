Advertisement

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Do you have tennis ball, a pillow and a table?
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From computing in a small space to working at a dining room table, working from home isn’t always easy on the body.

Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

“First, you’ll use a tennis ball up against the wall and massage the lower back. Go right up and down along the sides of the spine, bend the knees and then stand up to get both sides of the spine,” she says. “Also, work the glutes because often times tight glutes can cause low back pain.”

Next, you don’t need a Pilates ball to help your abs. A pillow will do the trick.

“Place in between your inner thighs, squeeze the inner thighs with the pillow and pull the abs in,” Mansour says. “Repeat this 10 times.”

And to do a yoga pose, you don’t need a mat, just a table.

Mansour says one way to stretch your lower back and the backs of your legs is to bend at the waist and reach out to a tabletop, putting your body at a 90-degree angle.

She says these are a few ways to stay loose when you’ve got those work-from-home body woes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield has long-term plan to meet federal disability guidelines for sidewalks and ramps

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
On Friday we told you about the problems those with wheelchairs have in getting around Springfield. The city says it is aware of those problems and has a long-term project called the ADA Transition Plan that will fix all the sidewalks and ramps that don't meet federal accessibility requirements by 2036.

News

Springfield has long-term plan to meet federal disability guidelines for sidewalks and ramps

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump dismissed the report in a series of tweets Monday.

News

Missouri libraries work to expand internet access to communities during pandemic with help from grant money

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Nearly $1 million has been given in grants to libraries across Missouri through grants.

News

Missouri libraries work to expand internet access to communities during pandemic with help from grant money

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Local

THE LATEST: Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail after assaulting a jailer.

News

Two inmates escape from Shannon County Jail, accused of assaulting another jailer

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Universities in Springfield write joint letter, asking city leaders to extend mask mandate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Presidents and chancellors from four universities and colleges in Springfield are asking city leaders to extend its mask mandate.

National

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fortune 500 company has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees.