Burglary suspect shot by a police officer near Rolla, Mo.

(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Doniphan is in stable condition after a police officer returned fire during a foot chase Monday morning.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary at the Three Squirrels Winery in St. James. A neighbor provided a good description of the suspect and his vehicle, as he was leaving the scene of the burglary.

A highway patrolman saw the vehicle on 14th street near Phelps Health at 8:47 a.m. A Phelps County Deputy tried to pull over the driver. The man ended up on I-44 traveling westbound from Highway 63, then turned around at the 185-mile marker and began traveling eastbound, eventually exiting at the 189-mile marker. The suspect then traveled eastbound on Dillon Outer Road almost to the St. James City Limits, before making another U-turn and traveling back toward Rolla westbound on Dillon Outer Road. The suspect eventually wrecked in the vicinity of Matt’s Steakhouse and a foot pursuit began.

While pursing the suspect on foot, he turned and pointed a handgun at a Phelps County Deputy. Officers took cover and the suspect continued running from them. Deputies from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and Rolla Police Department continued chasing the man on foot through woods, across a creek and through a cattle field. After pursuing the suspect approximately 1/3 of a mile, the suspect again turned towards the officers a second time in an aggressive position, at this point a Rolla Police Officer shot the suspect with his department issued rifle.

The 53-year-old suspect sustained a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was flown to the University of Missouri Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Agencies assisting in this incident were the Rolla Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigations, St. James Police Department, St. James Ambulance District, and Rolla Rural Fire Department.

