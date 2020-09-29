Advertisement

Camden County authorities warn of funny money spreading

(KTUU)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the passing of counterfeit money.

During the last few weeks, deputies responded to calls from area businesses. The suspects bleached the bills, then reprinted them with higher denominations. Because of this, the starch pens will not show it is counterfeit.

Investigators warn citizens and businesses to know this is occurring and to be wary of denominations higher than $20. Please check the embedded strips and other safety measures when taking a bill.

If you have any information on person’s responsible for passing these bills, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office (573) 346-2243.

