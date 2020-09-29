Advertisement

Driver of a stolen pickup crashes after a chase in Springfield

Driver slides into a railroad car on West Chase
Driver slides into a railroad car on West Chase(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for the driver of a stolen pickup after the truck slid into a railroad car Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver and a passenger were messing around with a motorcycle at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of North Delaware around 3:30 a.m. The owner of the motorcycle confronted the men. Police say both men pulled out guns, jumped into the truck and took off.

A police officer tried to stop the driver when the officer saw the pickup. The driver sped off, then crashed a short time later in the 300 block of West Chase near the Jefferson Avenue Footrbridge. The driver jumped out of the truck and ran off, police arrested the passenger. Police say the passenger identified the driver who they are looking for.

The officer who chased the pickup, slid into the truck as he skidded on gravel while trying to stop.

Police also learned that the pickup truck was stolen out of Ash Grove.

