ELECTION 2020: What is Amendment 1?

Missouri State Capitol
Missouri State Capitol(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There are six statewide elected office in Missouri; Governor, Lt. Governor, Treasurer, Auditor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General.

The Governor and Treasurer are the only two who are limited to two four-year terms in office.

“All of those positions right now are exempt from the eight-year term limits that apply to both members of the general assembly, the Governor and the state treasurer, so what amendment one does is it really brings consistency to the term limits that we have in MIssouri," said State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a Parkville Republican.

Luetkemeyer sponsored the bill that became Amendment One on the November ballot.

“Whenever you have people who have been in office for very long periods of time and become career politicians, they get to become a little out of touch with voters," Luetkemeyer told KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek. “So, what this is doing is making sure people come to Jefferson City, they do their service, and then they move on to something different.”

There has been criticism over the term limits on members of the Missouri House and Senate. The biggest concern is the turnover and the loss of legislative experience on each chamber floor.

Luetkemeyer says these term limits are different.

”Most of those office holders have hundreds of people who work in that office, and those folks are not partisan positions," Luetkemeyer said. “They stay from administration to administration, regardless of whether the elected official at the top changes over. So, I would argue for statewide elected officials, the continuity of government is much more stable.”

The amendment on the ballot says if passed, the changes would not have any impact on taxes.

