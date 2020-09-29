Governor Parson cancels fall festival at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson canceled the third annual Parson Family Fall Festival previously scheduled for Saturday, October 3.

Both the governor and first lady contracted the coronavirus.

In a statement to KY3 News, the first lady is doing very well and is no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. She remains at the Parson family residence in Bolivar out of abundance of caution.

“We are extremely thankful that the first lady is feeling healthy and no longer experiencing symptoms,” Gov. Parson said. “However, we feel that postponing the Parson Family Fall Festival is the best decision at this time. I fully support Teresa in taking extra precautions, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the People’s House very soon.”

The governor and first lady plan to combine the Parson Family Fall Festival with a Halloween event at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 31. Additional information will be provided as details are confirmed.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.