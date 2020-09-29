Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police investigating Florida man caught on camera punching dog

By Miranda Christian
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - Authorities in Florida are looking into allegations of animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media showing a man punching his dog.

WPTV reports Boynton Beach police are investigating the video, which was recorded by a woman on Sunday and immediately sent to authorities.

The woman, Stacey Rybak, was out walking her dog when she said another dog ran up to the gate in her neighborhood.

“The dog was jumping up, wanting to come in,” Rybak said.

A few seconds later, Rybak said a man pulled up in a car, called out the dog’s name and approached the animal.

“The owner bent down and grabbed the harness and just started to beat the dog,” Rybak said. “I still have a hard time talking about it.”

Her video shows the owner reaching down and hitting the dog several times. The man is not being identified because he is not facing charges at this time.

Rybak called the police, and the department’s animal cruelty investigator has opened a case.

A neighbor saw her video posted on Facebook and recognized the man. Police have since tracked him down.

The dog was removed from the owner to be examined by a veterinarian, and the animal will remain with the county’s animal control division until the investigation is over.

