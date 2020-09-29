Advertisement

Harmony House begins iCare campaign for domestic violence awareness

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Harmony House in Springfield kicked off its annual iCare campaign to prevent domestic violence.

Harmony House representatives report Greene County has one of the highest domestic violence rates in the state. The goal of the iCare campaign is to combat the growing number of domestic cases in our community.

To promote the campaign, this year’s annual iCare breakfast turned into a drive-thru event.

“We’re trying to accomplish three things with iCare," said Jennifer Jackson with Harmony House. "One is awareness, so we’re getting people here in the parking lot and we have a big screen they can pull up and watch almost like a drive-in movie. That’s where they’re getting information about what’s happening this year. They’re seeing the faces of domestic violence.”

In 2018, Greene County leaders reported 2,500 aggravated assault cases linked to domestic violence.

