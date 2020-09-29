Housing and new businesses booming in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve long done stories on growth in Christian County.. namely with Ozark and Nixa. But you can now add Republic to the list. Construction is going on all over Republic. At highway 60 and highway M, just as you enter Republic from Springfield, there are 110 apartment units going up. But on the bottom floor, it’ll be restaurants, shops and stores.

The scene is multiplied all over the city.

The sights and sounds of earth movers are abuzz. On Tuesday, land movers were making the way for a huge development. How big? A company with name recognition, but that cannot yet be named, started construction.

“We can confirm it’s a large scale distribution and warehouse center that’s going to be on MM and James River. We can’t say what the business name is quite yet,” said Republic city spokesman Mike Landis.

Lumber is moving elsewhere in Republic. More than 1,000 homes are either platted, planned or under construction.

“People are realizing that Republic is kind of a cool place and there’s a lot more coming in,” said Vinita Williams. She just moved to Republic from Ozark, and says she got better bang for the buck.

“We liked this area, we liked this particular builder.”

Now, she’s becoming a regular at Republic’s new additions. There have been 20 new businesses completed since January 2020 alone, and even more are under construction.

“We did not plan it, but we actually ended up doing a lot more business in Republic because of that," said Williams.

And that is what city leaders are banking on for continued growth. The more that is built, the more people who will come.

“People want to live somewhere where they have restaurants, where they have stores. They don’t want to have to drive forever. So it’s really a whole package of things that’s really causing a lot of people to look at Republic and say, this is a cool place to call home,” Landis said.

Of course, Republic has good highway access as well.

Landis says what first kicked this off was a shift in mindset about 4 or 5 years ago. The city then decided to make it as easy as possible on home builders and commercial developers to move to Republic, instead of wanting to remain small and a bedroom community like previously.

A Cox Health clinic is also going in on the corner of Highway 60 and M, as well.

