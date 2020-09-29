LIL’ CHIEF! Patrick Mahomes, fiancee’ announce pregnancy on Instagram

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

For Patrick Mahomes, 2020 is one year he will never forget.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced Tuesday he and his fiancee' Brittany Matthews announced on Instagram they are having a baby. The couple announced just before the 2020 season they had gotten engaged.

Of course, Mahomes led the Chiefs to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years in February. He also signed a 10-year extension worth $450 million in July.

Congrats to both.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.