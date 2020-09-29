Advertisement

LIL’ CHIEF! Patrick Mahomes, fiancee’ announce pregnancy on Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

For Patrick Mahomes, 2020 is one year he will never forget.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced Tuesday he and his fiancee' Brittany Matthews announced on Instagram they are having a baby. The couple announced just before the 2020 season they had gotten engaged.

Of course, Mahomes led the Chiefs to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years in February. He also signed a 10-year extension worth $450 million in July.

Congrats to both.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs’ Mahomes continues to show progress on biggest stages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
That record-setting contract extension that Mahomes signed in the offseason is looking like a bargain.

News

Ravens again find misery at hands of Mahomes and Chiefs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and after their latest loss Monday night, all they can do is hope for another shot down the road.

KY3

Maroon becomes back-to-back Cup winner with Blues, Lightning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to NHL Stats, Maroon is just the eighth player to win the Cup in back-to-back seasons with different teams and the first since Cory Stillman in 2004 and 2006, sandwiched around the lockout year.

Sports

Mahomes outplays Jackson to lead Chiefs past Ravens

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs (3-0) emphatically ended the Ravens' 14-game regular-season winning streak while extending their own run to 12 games (including playoffs).

Latest News

News

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey.

Chiefs vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals: Top moments in the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT
|
By Joey Schneider
With a regular season unlike any other in the books, here’s a look back at ten feats, milestones and moments that pushed the Cardinals to postseason in the pandemic-shortened campaign.

Sports

Family connections help Greenfield find volleyball success

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By Mark Spillane
See what makes Greenfield volleyball so unique and helps the Lady Cats be so successful.

Sports

Reid, Harbaugh bring mutual respect into Monday night clash

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
This will be the sixth meeting between Reid and Harbaugh.

Sports

Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Busch ended an 0-for-21 losing streak at Las Vegas with good timing and then three tremendous restarts. He entered the race 12th in the standings and in danger of elimination from title contention, but the victory earned him an automatic berth into the next round.