Little Rock schools open despite teachers’ virus objections

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014, file photo, a school bus is parked near Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas education officials are scheduled to decide whether to assume control of the Little Rock School District after students at some of its schools performed poorly on state benchmark exams. The Arkansas Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015 in Little Rock to discuss the proposed takeover and potentially take action. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock’s schools remained open Monday despite dozens of teachers saying they’d only work virtually over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the classroom.

Superintendent Michael Poore said 69 teachers told their principals on Sunday they would work virtually after the local teachers' union said its members wouldn’t teach in-person classes. The 21,000-student, state-run district has about 1,900 teachers. Poore said the teachers will face disciplinary action, which may include termination.

“There will be a form of discipline and that we’re working on over the course of the rest of the day,” Poore told reporters.

Arkansas is requiring its public schools to be open for in-person classes five days a week, though they can also offer virtual or hybrid options. About half of Little Rock’s students have chosen the virtual option.

The Little Rock Education Association, the local teachers' union, cited several concerns about the schools since classes resumed Aug. 24, including facilities not being cleaned or disinfected properly and many teachers and students not wearing masks.

“We do believe our buildings are unsafe in the midst of this global pandemic,” Teresa Knapp Gordon, the union’s president, told reporters. Gordon said the union’s members planned to vote Monday night on whether to continue with the action.

A district spokeswoman said earlier Monday that 150 teachers had called in sick, which Poore said is slightly higher than the 100 to 110 on a typical day. It was unclear whether any of the teachers calling in sick were doing so in response to the union’s call to not teach in person.

Arkansas took over the Little Rock district in January 2015 over low test scores at several schools. The state Board of Education last year stripped the Little Rock Education Association of its collective bargaining power.

Arkansas ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state on Monday reported 21 new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, bringing its total fatalities since the pandemic began to 1,329.

The Department of Health said its confirmed cases increased by 786 to 79,521. The state also reported 21 new probable cases. The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by 35 to 496.

The state on Monday reported 717 active cases at its public schools, and 490 at its colleges and universities.

Check out more of the AP’s coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/ademillo

