Missouri child welfare division head resigns after 3 months

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of a Missouri division that oversees child welfare services has resigned after only three months on the job.

David Wood, a Republican from Versailles, said Monday that he resigned as director of the Division of Children’s Services, which oversees child abuse and neglect issues, child care licensing, adoption and foster care, He gave no reason for his resignation and state officials also declined to discuss it.

Wood took over the division in mid-June after resigning his seat in the Missouri House. He said at the time he hoped to bring stability to a division that had five directors in seven years.

