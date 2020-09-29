On Your Side: Utility company cautions about third party bill pay apps

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you pay your utility bill online, you expect it to go through quickly.

Some customers say they are paying online and on time, but still getting late fees.

“We don’t know that you paid that bill through them,” said Drew Douglas, with the city of Nixa.

Douglas says track your money. He explained what happened recently to a customer.

"She thought she had paid us. We had not received payment. It wasn’t showing up in our system. It took several weeks then all of a sudden this check showed up from this company we had never heard of.

That company is DOXO. It’s a bill pay website two thousand miles away in Seattle, Washington. The website states, ‘Manage all your bills and due dates in one place.’

“They’re legitimate businesses, but people should understand,” said Kerry Cordray with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.

MPUA represents about 120 hometown utility companies, including Springfield City Utilities.

While a bill pay app might be convenient, it comes with a cost. You’ll likely have to pay a few dollars to use it.

“They should make sure they understand the conditions and limitations of those apps. Any extra fees they might be taking in and especially how long the payment takes to get to the utility,” said Cordray.

DOXO has a 'B' rating with the Better Business Bureau. Customers across the U.S. have filed 166 complaints.

On Your Side reached out to DOXO. We asked for an interview and instead got this email response:

I don’t know why the Nixa City Utilities would post a warning. We have been sending the City payments from doxo users since 2016, and show no customer incidents related to payments sent to the City nor any recent transactions that would indicate one.

By the way, Nixa leaders tell On Your Side their latest complaint happened this year.

The DOXO worker went on to say:

The fact that this is even a story you are investing in leads me to believe that even commenting is not in our interest.

