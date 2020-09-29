Advertisement

Ozark Junior High School lifts lockdown after investigation into possible secondhand threat made off campus

Ozark School District
Ozark School District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is interviewing students about a possible secondhand threat made at Ozark Junior High School Tuesday.

School leaders placed the school in lockdown code yellow for about two hours. School leaders say no threat was made on school grounds.

Sheriff Brad Cole says the investigation is ongoing. He says someone made a couple statements catching attention of the school and law enforcement.

“Don’t believe there’s anything to worry about," said Sheriff Cole. "No current threat. It’s under control at the moment.”

The school district stressed appreciation for patience from parents with the ongoing investigation.

The lockdown at Ozark Junior High School has been lifted. This morning Ozark School District was notified of a threat...

Posted by Ozark Schools on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

