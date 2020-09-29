Ozark West Elementary school named National Blue Ribbon School

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

Ozark West Elementary School is celebrating its National Blue Ribbon School honor.

The school started the process for applying for the award before the pandemic hit. The The award recognizes schools for academic achievement, while serving a significant portion of disadvantaged students. It is one of seven Missouri school districts to receive the honor, and the only school in southwest Missouri.

Faculty and staff believe the focus on educating the whole child and being very intentional about student success and focusing on their needs and strengths has brought this honor. During a school year full of mask wearing and constant cleaning, it’s been a needed boost for everyone at the school.

“It’s a hard year,” said Christa Kimbrough, Ozark West third grade teacher. “It’s a different year but the kids have handled it tremendously. They’re very flexible and they can go with the flow. They keep their masks on, they follow directions of when to keep it on and when they can take it off. And so it has been a big morale booster, knowing that we’ve been recognized for the great things we do, and those great things are still happening, despite the different aspects that this year and the pandemic have brought.”

The district plans to celebrate the honor with ice cream.

