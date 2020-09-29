Project to replace Jarrett Middle School about to get started

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Built in 1921 Jarrett Middle School looks much the same as it did a century ago.

But the area around it has changed greatly.

“Jarrett, which used to be surrounded by neighborhoods, is now bumped right up to Missouri State and surrounded by apartments," explained Bridget Dierks, who co-chaired the SPS Community Task Force on Facilities, a 30-member group that came up with recommendations on renovating or building new Springfield public school buildings. "It is a beautiful historic building but it was no where near many of the middle school students who attend it.”

So the decision was made to build a new $41.5 million Jarrett Middle School located right behind KY3 where Portland Elementary is now. Portland is also currently housing students from Sunshine Elementary who hope to be back in their newly renovated and expanded facility by early October.

The Portland students will be joining them in the reopened Sunshine school as Portland will cease to exist and the building demolished starting in early November to make way for the new Jarrett school which hopes to be completed by the end of 2022.

Plans are to begin demolishing Portland by early November and have the new Jarrett built by the end of 2022.

Once the new Jarrett is completed, the old Jarrett will be available to house students from Reed and Pipkin, two other middle schools built in the 1920′s that the district is hoping to renovate or replace with future bond issues.

“When we toured middle schools in general we were as a whole really saddened to see what poor shape they were in," Dierks said. "And that was across the board with regard to Pipkin, Reed, and Jarrett.”

All the projects from the $168-million bond issue of 2019 have soldiered on despite the coronavirus although the pandemic did slow down communications during planning and held up some building materials.

“Weird things like the glazing on our glass products has taken a lot longer to get it," said Travis Shaw, the SPS Executive Director of Operations. “Metal panels that we put on the exterior. Roofing materials. But COVID has worked to our advantage as well in the fact that a lot of the private projects had to stop and shut down. With the public funded projects through a bond issue, the money is still there. The community has liked the fact that these public projects are still there to provide work for the contractors and subcontractors.”

Both Shaw and Dierks believe people will one day look back at the 2019 bond issue passage as a major turning point in the district’s history.

“The best thing about this happening during a terrible time is that while we’re struggling as a world, in the end Springfield will come out with a genuinely-improved school system," Dierks said. "No matter where your child may live in Springfield, they’ll get to go to a quality school building.”

“Seven out of eight large scale projects that ranged from $11 million to $40 million are all north of Sunshine,” Shaw added. “So the focus has been where’s the highest need. And as we’ve seen the highest need has been on the north side. So when we look back we’ll look at how many students this affected in our community from more security entrances to storm shelters and see it was a huge, huge bond issue for everybody to be proud of.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.