Authorities capture 1 of 2 escapees from Shannon County, Mo.

Authorities captured one of the two escapees from the Shannon County Jail.

Law enforcement found Cameron Kennedy at a home in Ellington, Mo. Monday night.

Kennedy and Hunter Vest escaped from the jail in Eminence on Sunday. The pickup truck stolen from a man’s house near the jail has also been found. But vest remains on the run.

Vest is 20-years-old. He’s 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He’d been in jail on a charge of resisting arrest. If you see him call 911.

