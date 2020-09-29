Advertisement

Authorities capture 1 of 2 escapees from Shannon County, Mo.

Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from Shannon County Jail.
Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from Shannon County Jail.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Authorities captured one of the two escapees from the Shannon County Jail.

Law enforcement found Cameron Kennedy at a home in Ellington, Mo. Monday night.

Kennedy and Hunter Vest escaped from the jail in Eminence on Sunday. The pickup truck stolen from a man’s house near the jail has also been found. But vest remains on the run.

Vest is 20-years-old. He’s 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He’d been in jail on a charge of resisting arrest. If you see him call 911.

