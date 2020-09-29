Advertisement

St. Louis police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds

Police patrol a downtown street Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, in St. Louis. With the city facing an increase in violent crime, including homicides, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist policing downtown, a patrol official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Police patrol a downtown street Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, in St. Louis. With the city facing an increase in violent crime, including homicides, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist policing downtown, a patrol official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An audit has found that St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling to fill 100 vacant positions.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway faulted police for lacking policies to monitor excessive overtime and said that the department understands that the situation is “not sustainable.” She added that the situation will likely be helped by the repeal last week of the requirement that officers reside within city limits.

The audit, which was released Monday, found eight employees doubled their salary using overtime, and an additional 99 earned at least an extra 50% of their base salary with overtime.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs’ Mahomes continues to show progress on biggest stages

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
That record-setting contract extension that Mahomes signed in the offseason is looking like a bargain.

Coronavirus

White House Coronavirus Task Force places Arkansas in “Red” zone for cases; cases drop Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.

Local

Harmony House begins iCare campaign for domestic violence awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Harmony House representatives report Greene County has one of the highest domestic violence rates in the state.

News

Harmony House begins iCare campaign for domestic violence awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago
Harmony House representatives report Greene County has one of the highest domestic violence rates in the state. The goal of the iCare campaign is to combat the growing number of domestic cases in our community.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports more COVID-19-related deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
In the month of September, 46 have died from the virus.

Local

Judge sentences Springfield man in meth conspiracy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at a home on March 30, 2017.

News

Ozark West Elementary school named National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Ozark West Elementary school named National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
It is one of seven Missouri school districts to receive the honor, and the only school in southwest Missouri.

Camden County: November 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another breezy day today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Breezy and cool today