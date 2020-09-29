White House Coronavirus Task Force places Arkansas in “Red” zone for cases; cases drop Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is concerned about the state’s “Red” zone depiction for cases of COVID-19 by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. However, he noted some improvements in the fight to slow the spread of the virus.

He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force released its report this week on states. Despite cases in the “Red” zone, Gov. Hutchinson says the state’s seven-week average for positive tests dropped. The positivity rate for the state is around 6%.

Health leaders reported an additional 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That is nearly half of the state’s positive cases from Monday. The state added an additional 21 deaths.

