Advertisement

White House Coronavirus Task Force places Arkansas in “Red” zone for cases; cases drop Tuesday

He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.
He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is concerned about the state’s “Red” zone depiction for cases of COVID-19 by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. However, he noted some improvements in the fight to slow the spread of the virus.

He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force released its report this week on states. Despite cases in the “Red” zone, Gov. Hutchinson says the state’s seven-week average for positive tests dropped. The positivity rate for the state is around 6%.

Health leaders reported an additional 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That is nearly half of the state’s positive cases from Monday. The state added an additional 21 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A study shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.

Coronavirus

Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
There's no approved vaccine for COVID yet, but there is one for influenza.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

‘Twindemic’ fears as flu season approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
U.S. health experts are strongly urging people to get this year's flu vaccine to help prevent a 'twindemic' of coronavirus and the flu.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports more COVID-19-related deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
In the month of September, 46 have died from the virus.

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.

News

Arkansas school superintendent dies from COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Classes resumed in Arkansas last month and the state said there are 717 active cases in public schools.

Coronavirus

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.