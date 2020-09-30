Advertisement

9 charged after McCloskey confrontation in St. Louis won’t be prosecuted

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials will not prosecute nine people who were charged with trespassing after a confrontation with a gun-wielding couple during a demonstration.

The nine people were part of a group that entered a private and gated St. Louis neighborhood during a racial injustice protest in June. Mark and Patricia McCloskey confronted the protesters with guns and have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony.

Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin said Tuesday prosecution of the nine protesters on the misdemeanor charges is not warranted. He also said residents who are trustees of the private neighborhood said they didn’t want to pursue trespassing charges.

