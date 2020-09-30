Ava, Mo. health care facility reports 54 cases of COVID-19; number of cases rise in Douglas County

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Heart of the Ozarks in Douglas County reports 54 active cases of coronavirus, including include 40 residents and 14 staff members. Most of the residents who have tested positive have been asymptomatic and anyone who tests positive is being put into isolation in the facility’s coronavirus wing.

Visitors haven’t been allowed for months and the regional director at Heart of the Ozarks, Tonya Cutbirth, says it’s been hard for the people living here.

“They miss their families," Cutbirth says.

The Douglas County Health Department says of the 74 active cases, a majority of those are from a long-term care facility. Heart of the Ozarks now has the capability to do rapid testing which gets results in 15 minutes. Staff and residents have been getting tested weekly but this is the largest outbreak the facility has seen.

“All of our staff are taking every precaution available," Cutbirth says. “Full gear, full PPE, mask, gloves, goggles, gown, everything to take care of all the residents.”

The 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday in Douglas County. The county also reported three more deaths yesterday but couldn’t confirm if they were linked to the nursing home.

”Where our increase in numbers is coming from is a local facility that the public is not allowed to go into unless you are a worker so the exposure risk for the county is very low," Angel McCoy with the Douglas County Health Department says.

McCoy says outside the facility, the community is not seeing a large daily increase and the health department puts the community at a low risk for a potential exposure.

The mayor of Ava says the city isn’t seeing a cluster of cases but more sporadic ones. Some are person-to-person, some are travel and some are just unknown. The mayor says the idea of a masking ordinance is NOT on the table yet.

“We just go by the common sense approach," Mayor Burrely Loftin says. “You know, if you’re not comfortable out in public without a mask, wear a mask. But anyway, that’s kinda where we’re at right now and if we can keep numbers down like they are, they’re manageable and that’s where I think we’ll stay.”

McCoy says the health department has not heard any discussion of a masking ordinance from any of the city or county leaders.

Heart of the Ozarks says its residents are looking forward to the day they can have visitors again.

”We need that," Cutbirth says. “That is the life blood to this nursing home is the community. To be without it for the last several months has been hard.”

Heart of the Ozarks is encouraging community members to do window visits with the residents while there are no indoor visits allowed.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.