Battlefield Mall, U.S. Cellular hosts drive-in movie night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Mall and U.S. Cellular is hosting a free drive-in movie night.

The event is in the evenings of October 9 and 10. The movie is the family classic “Shrek.”

Organizers are limiting the event to 150 vehicles. Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 1. The link will work once registration opens. Click HERE!

