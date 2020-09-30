Battlefield Mall, U.S. Cellular hosts drive-in movie night
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Mall and U.S. Cellular is hosting a free drive-in movie night.
The event is in the evenings of October 9 and 10. The movie is the family classic “Shrek.”
Organizers are limiting the event to 150 vehicles. Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 1. The link will work once registration opens. Click HERE!
